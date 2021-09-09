After the first episode of The Braai Show with Cassper Nyovest aired, Mzansi couldn't help but talk about the dynamics between Cassper and Zozibini

Viewers were pleased with the standard of the much-anticipated episode and many took to social media to sing praises

One thing that fans could not miss was the chemistry between Cass and Zozi with comments like, "They would make a cute couple," flowing

The first episode of The Braai Show with Cassper Nyovest finally aired with Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi as the first guest. Many viewers were worried about the direction the show would take with Cass as the new host but Mufasa did not disappoint in the slightest.

One thing that tweeps could not stop talking about, however, was the chemistry between the rapper and the pageant queen.

Mzansi wants Cassper and Zozi to date after undeniable chemistry on the first episode of 'The Braai Show'. Image: @casspernyovest & @zozitunzi

Many fans of the show were eager to see if Cassper would be able to do a better job than the previous host, AKA. After what Mzansi has to say on , it's safe to say that the Siyathandana rapper met the expectations and then some, reports ZALebs.

Zozibini was the first guest on the show and has been trending since her appearance. Tweeps could not help but talk about the chemistry between her and Cass.

The two got along so well on the show that they now have Mzansi playing match-maker as tweeps wish they would get together.

While everyone else was focused on the potential romance, Nyovest's childhood bestie Carpo could not miss an opportunity for banter. He had a completely different observation. Taking a jab at his long time friend he tweeted:

