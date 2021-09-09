Cici is back with new music and is giving fans an inside scoop about her secret marriage in the ultimate game of catch-up

The mother talks about why she decided to keep her marriage to the father of her son away from the public eye as well as why further wedding plans have been postponed

Also open for discussion is the upcoming album Sukulila, what the songs mean to her and her life experiences

Years after not releasing any new projects, Cici returns as an open book ready to let fans into her life. She opens up about her traditional wedding that was hidden from the public eye as well as her new album coming out, titled Sukulila.

The singer reveals that she got married to the father of her son in a traditional ceremony but chose to keep it away from the public eye, reports TimesLive.

“I am off the market and it wasn't made a public thing because I try to keep that part of my life private. I'm very public with him but I am very private on social media because I feel like there are certain things in your life that you need to protect, especially the things you care about.”

When talking about her delayed white wedding, the musician said:

"I didn't go through with the whole white wedding thing because right after we did the lobola negotiations then boom, there was a bun."

In the catch-up session, Cici delved deeper into her new album and the songs on it. The album is expected to take listeners through the journey of her life experiences as a mother and wife.

