Prince Kaybee Snaps Sizzling Pic but Mzansi Wants to See His 'Moneymaker'

South African media personality, Prince Kaybee, recently shared a photo of himself on social media

The local musician is very good-looking and he clearly knows it as he often shares his pictures online

However, Kaybee strategically placed an emoji to hide a certain body feature and many Mzansi peeps were left disappointed

Prince Kaybee took to social media to show off his hunky body in a sizzling post. The musician knows he’s good-looking and loves showing himself off to the world.

Prince Kaybee recently shared a picture that left Mzansi disappointed. Image: @princekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

However, much to the disappointment of his female (and some male) fans, Kaybee hid his greatest asset. Mzansi came to learn of this ‘asset’ when his scorned ex-mistress released some intimate pictures of the media personality.

Ever since then, the media personality has been teased about it and he seems to enjoy the attention. Social media users made it clear under his recent pic that they were not happy about how he hid his best feature.

@mbulelo014 said:

“You're hiding it coz you know Cassper has the bigger one.”

@lebo_manoma1 said:

“You don't wanna see us happy neh?”

@buhlemanzi said:

“Mxm, nawe you know the whole point of this selfie was what's behind that emoji!”

@wathati said:

“Why did you cover it though? Nice picture by the way.”

Give the people what they want, Kabelo!

Prince Kaybee opens up about how much the industry hates him

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Prince Kaybee is well aware that he is not liked by his peers in the entertainment industry. However, many were not aware of the true extent of the alleged hatred.

Kaybee took to social media to share exactly how much he was disliked by his community. He said that the hate was so bad that anyone associated with him was also blacklisted from opportunities.

“You defend me you get blocked by the whole music industry. I’m even scared of going to red carpet events, ba tlo nchesa...”

Prince Kaybee dragged over Zakes Bantwini’s unreleased track Osama

Briefly News previously reported that Prince Kaybee has been shaded yet again, this time it is as a result of Zakes Bantwini making one heck of a return to the house game. Kaybee is smouldering.

With Zakes’ lit new track Osama sending groove vibes through Mzansi, one person felt that Kaybee might be feeling some type of way.

Taking to social media, @CaxtonMania88 claimed that Zakes is showing Kaybee how it is done, reported ZAlebs.

