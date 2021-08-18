South African music producer Prince Kaybee recently took to social media to share the extent of the hate he receives

The media personality revealed that the hate came from his fellow peers in the entertainment industry

Kaybee admitted that he was even afraid to go to red carpet events out of fear that he would be attacked

Prince Kaybee is well aware that he is not liked by his peers in the entertainment industry. However, many were not aware of the true extent of the alleged hatred.

Prince Kaybee has revealed that he is hated by the music industry. Image: @princekaybeesa

Source: Twitter

Kaybee took to social media to share exactly how much he was disliked by his community. He said that the gate was so bad that anyone associated with him was also blacklisted from opportunities.

“You defend me you get blocked by the whole music industry. I’m even scared of going to red carpet events, ba tlo nchesa...”

Responding to his rather startling revelation, Mzansi’s reactions were mixed:

@therealthabon said:

“Lol kodwa is it possible that the "whole industry" can be against one man...And u "1man" is the good one?”

@beloved_ekasi said:

“Ayi Mna grootman I defend you like my life depends on it, sometimes le go klapa ka klapa.”

@bayandapeace said:

“You're the real one you stand by what you say because you speak nothing but the truth you know they hate them truths and you're unapologetic about it, kahle kahle you not fake! That's why.”

Prince has not been a stranger to online altercations with other celebrities.

Prince Kaybee outs Cassper for being cheap with boxing match contract

Briefly News reported that Prince Kaybee revealed the reason why the boxing match between himself and Cassper Nyovest has not happened.

According to Kaybee, Cassper offered him a measly R350 000 for it and that was simply too little.

Taking to social media, Prince Kaybee spilled all the tea. He posted:

“But Shotpan you offered a 350k contract, o buwas masepa, I make that anyway in a dry month. So if its for free lets meet NOW where you are but if you going to make profit out of it I want 2.5Million, I’m not scared of your fake wealth papa, put your money where your mouth is.”

Source: Briefly.co.za