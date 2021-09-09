A Ukrainian circus performer, Ruslana Krutas, has jaws dropping on the internet owing to her unbelievable physical abilities

The 21-year-old from Kremenchuk has been training since she was only three years old

The contortionist previously held the Guinness World record for most balloons burst with the back

Source: Instagram

Her aptitude for gymnastics and her flexibility had already reached super-human proportions by the time she entered her pre-teens.

According to News24, Krutas entered the world of circus performing at the age of 12 and is, today, one of its most sought after acts.

"My mother took me to gymnastics when I was three years old since I did not know how to move normally. At age six, I went to a circus studio and, I liked it," Krutas told an interview.

Started contorting at the young age of six

A Bender Fan reported that the contortion fiend tried her hand at the skill of twisting and bending her body into strange and unnatural positions when she was six. Under the tutelage of an experienced contortion instructor, Krutas enhanced her flexibility.

In 2012, Krutas entered Kremenchuk’s Got Talent, a popular Ukrainian talent competition, before winning it.

Briefly News understands the contortionist previously held the Guinness World record for most balloons burst with the back, a feat she achieved in an astonishing one minute.

“I train everyday for three to four hours, and when I have a break for a week, I just want to train. I can crawl into narrow places, or when my hands are full, and I need to turn off the light, I can turn it off with my foot," Krutas revealed.

