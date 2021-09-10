1Magic series Lingashoni has had the privilege of giving its loyal fans an incredible 100 episodes thus far

Taking to social media to celebrate, the production house Stained Glass TV made it known what a monumental achievement this is

Having made its debut only in March 2021, Lingashoni has racked up a large viewer base, which has made these 100 episodes possible

1Magic series Lingashoni proudly celebrated their 100th episode – a huge achievement for a proudly South African series.

1Magic series 'Lingashoni' has wowed viewers from the very 1st episode, making their 100th episode possible. A huge milestone for this series. (Image: @stainedglasstv_)

The emotion-packed tale of a poverty-stricken farmworker who returns to his former life as a high-flying businessman after a decade-long memory loss has had the people of Mzansi hooked from the very first episode.

Having gained a large and loyal following over the past 100 episodes, the Lingashoni fam feels extremely blessed to be celebrating this notable milestone, reported Youth Village.

Stained Glass TV took to social media to celebrate the occasion:

Lingashoni made its debut back in March 2021. It is thanks to its Monday to Thursday run that it has been able to clock 100 episodes in less than a year.

Dstv also took to social media to celebrate the monumental occasion, letting fans know that this is only the beginning of what is to come:

Lingashoni': Mpumi and Donald's union address SA marriage controversies

A drama packed wedding on Lingashoni addressed the controversies that usually surround Mzansi marriages. Mpumi, whose real name is Lerato Nxumalo, got married to the love of her life, Donald, but her father was not a happy man at the wedding, reported Briefly News.

Mpumi's pops tried to stop the wedding while the bride and the groom were already at the altar. The angry dad even told Mpumi not to call him her dad if she went through with the wedding.

The wedding spectacular aired for two days on 1magic. It started showing on Monday, 21 June to Tuesday, 22 June. The controversies depicted in the two episodes left many viewers talking about it.

When Briefly News asked Mpumi if her in-laws have accepted her as their makoti, she said:

"Yes they have, but of course I am facing some difficulties in the Nondumo house. It wouldn’t be a TV show without some drama right?"

