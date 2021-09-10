A young South African couple is celebrating their fourth anniversary and they uploaded beautifully shot images online

The tall guy says he first invited his partner for dinner four years ago and burned the chicken, yet he managed to keep his promise to marry the lovely woman

South Africans are also looking to use the same trick, to burn food and propose, jokingly saying it’s a brilliant idea

A proud Mzansi guy is celebrating a four-year anniversary with his lovely wife and decided to share the news with his social media peeps. The guy goes by the name of Negus_MK on Twitter and dropped two sweet photographs.

The tall guy's wife seems to be a Sotho speaker, judging by the outfit. He is receiving sweet messages from his followers, who are obviously delighted for him. The married man says he invited his partner for dinner four years ago but burned the chicken just before promising to marry her one day.

Briefly News headed to the comments section to pen this beautiful and inspiring love story of a young Mzansi couple. The account holder captioned his images:

“4 years ago on this day, I invited you for dinner. I burnt the chicken, anyways we still managed to have a good evening. I told you on that day gore one day I am going to make you my wife to some giggles and it wasn’t the wine talking.”

A local couple is celebrating a four-year anniversary via social media.

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@_Modhanalo said:

“Hahaha argh this is cute... how are you a chef and burning food?”

@KayBMokoena said:

“Basotho women....Marriage material.”

@CakeKingBakery said:

“Lucky you champ. Mina I cooked and she didn't even come.”

@Van_mothDJ said:

“Did you burn the chicken intentionally??? Looks like it worked."

@Negus_MK said:

“Why would anyone trying to impress on the first date burn the food, hahaha.”

@_Luya_M said:

“Perhaps I need to stop declining when a gent invites me over for a meal as a first date.”

@_Mokeng96 said:

“4 years dating and you hear someone telling you that 1 year is enough, he should marry you. Congratulations bro.”

@GraveMind23 said:

“Why did you burn the chicken bro, nevermind that, I love the fact that you stuck by your words, and now she is your wife, wishing you the best of the best of the best in your marriage...”

@Kaiser23Sauze said:

“Whenever I see such beautiful beginnings, I get inspired to create a soundtrack for it. Love is beautiful especially with good background music.”

