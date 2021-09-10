Unathi Nkayi Offended by JP Smith's "Joke" About Abongile Nzelenzele's Surname

Unathi Nkayi has shared that she was offended by JP Smith's "joke" about Abongile Nzelenzele's surname

The Cape Town mayoral committee allegedly refused to pronounce Nzelenzele's surname at a recent event

The opinionated media personality urged JP Smith to respect African names because they are not a joke

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JP Smith's "joke" about Abongile Nzelenzele's surname rubbed Unathi Nkayi up the wrong way. The media personality took to social media and slammed Smith after a video of the Cape Town mayoral committee member allegedly refusing to pronounce Nzelenzele's surname trended online.

Unathi Nkayi was offended by JP Smith's "joke" about Abongile Nzelenzele's surname. Image: @unathi.co

Source: Instagram

Nzelenzele was hosting an event when the incident that got tongues wagging happened. Many Mzansi social media users also dragged Smith following the incident.

Taking to Instagram, the Idols SA presenter made it clear to Smith that African names are not a joke. She expressed that they'll not let people like Smith get away with pronouncing African names in a wrong way. She asked Smith to put some respect in her ancestors' names. According to TshisaLIVE, she added:

"And to anyone who is not black who’s going to come and tell us about how people mispronounce their names too, don’t. I’m not talking to you, I’m talking to JP Smith. Happy heritage month SouthAAAAAA."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Social media users took to Unathi's comment section to share their thoughts on her post.

noms6232 said:

"It’s totally unacceptable what he did. What annoyed me was that he kept laughing about it and there was no one laughing back. There he should have known something is wrong."

ntsae_ wrote:

"I love this new South Africa."

meganleevan commented:

"@unathi.co beautifully said, love it."

thokozab said:

"I get very pissed off when my name is mispronounced. My name means so much, it carries me and all my ancestors. It's Thokoza, 3 syllables. Not difficult. Badika!"

zee85g added:

"I’ve been struggling to teach some of my fellow South Africans how to pronounce my surname GQAMANA. The GQ is a bit of a problem for some."

Heavy K opens up about his struggles after losing his mom

In other news, Briefly News reported that Heavy K has opened up about some of the difficulties he has endured ever since he lost his mother back in 2015.

The talented music producer told his fans that he has not been performing at his best since the passing of his mom. The star took to social media and shared that he had to take a back seat for a while because his life had been moving at a fast pace at the time.

Taking to Instagram, the star expressed that he is now ready to start a new chapter in his life.

"But now I’m coming for everything that was meant for me! It's a new chapter now. Indonga season begins now," he wrote, according to TshisaLIVE

Source: Briefly.co.za