Katlego Maboe: Embattled Media Personality Focuses on Rebuilding Life

South African media personality, Katlego Maboe, is determined to pick up the pieces of his life after he was cancelled

The former TV presenter was exposed for cheating and it resulted in him losing his job and brand sponsorships

The talented celebrity took to Instagram to snap a picture in the studio, hinting that he was working on some new music

Katlego Maboe is attempting to pick up the pieces of his life after he was cancelled by Mzansi following a cheating scandal. The media personality was dropped by brands and fired from the TV show he worked at.

Following that, Maboe disappeared from the limelight for a while. But it seems he has now decided to start again, according to ZAlebs.

The publication reported that Maboe shared a picture of himself in studio with the caption:

“Rebuilding.”

He also posted a picture from Table Mountain with a lengthy caption about reflection and rebuilding.

The media personality is a talented musician and this may mean that he is working on some new music.

