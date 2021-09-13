Thembi Seete Feeling "Blessed" to Play Gladys on TV Show 'Gomora'

Former Boom Shaka member Thembi Seete has been nominated for an award in the 2021 Royal Soapie Awards for her role as Gladys in Gomora

The recognition had Thembi bursting with gratitude that she not only gets be an actress but that her role touches many women in SA

The actress took to social media to announce her nomination and urge viewers to help Gladys win

The fan favourite telenovela Gomora has been lucky enough to house a nominee for the Viewers' Choice Best Actress Award in the Royalty Soapie Awards. Thembi Seete has done a stellar job at her job playing Melusi's wife and the people see it.

On the hit show, Gladys is a social worker who is married to a man in love with his high school sweetheart. The couple raises one son together. Despite her cheating husband, she tries to keep her family together. Youthvillage reports that Thembi plays the character so well that some believe it could be her real life.

Seete took to her Instagram to announce her nomination and to ask her fans to spare some time to vote for her. In a heartfelt post she wrote:

"I’m so honoured to be nominated for the VIEWER’S CHOICE BEST ACTRESS award, playing this character has been a blessing. Please vote for me if Gladys has made you happy, sad, angry or even annoyed cause if she has impacted you in any way than I know my job is done. Thank you all for the love and support, will continue trying to tell real stories through this medium of acting. Lots of love."

The second season of Gomora has also been nominated for Best Show. The 5th Royalty Soapie Awards will air on 2 October at 8pm on SABC 1, reports News24.

Thembi Seete celebrates 25 years flying solo in the SA entertainment industry

As Briefly News previously reported, Thembi Seete took to social media to celebrate that she's been flying solo in the entertainment industry for 25 years. The stunner shot to fame during her Boom Shaka days in the '90s.

The Gomora actress took to social media to reflect on her career since she was given a chance to do her thing alone in the industry without the help of her former Boom Shaka bandmates.

Thembi took to Instagram on Thursday, 17 June to celebrate being in the industry for over two decades as a solo artist. The star's solo career began when she bagged a role in Yizo Yizo. Since then, she has never looked back.

