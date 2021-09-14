In Lasizwe's YouTube series, Da L.E.S revealed that he does not intend to ever have a working relationship with Bongani Fassie ever again.

The two gained their fame together in the popular group Jozi along with fellow members Ishmael and Crazy Lu

On Drink or Tell the Truth, Da L.E.S shared that even though he started out with Bongani in the industry, he never wants to work with him again

It's been years since the members of hit group Jozi went their separate ways. It's rumoured that Da L.E.S and Bongani Fassie are not on the best of terms with each other. In a recent appearance, Les confirmed it.

The group allegedly broke up due to misunderstandings. Fassie then made the decision to leave the label and when Da L.E.S did not follow him, their relationship took strain, reports Opera News.

The former group members have gone on to make individual careers for themselves since splitting up. Bongani for one has left a rather lengthy public track record for himself.

SA Hip Hop Mag reports that in the most recent episode of Lasizwe's Drink or Tell the Truth, Da L.E.S was asked:

"For the years that you have been in the industry, who is that one person you will never wanna work with again and why?"

The rapper had a candid response for the media personality. He responded:

"I am going to be honest, Bongani Fassie. Even though we started together, I just don’t wanna work with him ever again."

Les went on the explain:

"I just surpassed that stage in my life…Over the years there has just been a lot of back and forths and a lot of lies and at some point in your life as a grown-up, you need to be able to say, you know what, I am okay, I will catch you, and I am not shy to say it, it is what it is. Let’s keep the energy like that."

