Mzansi Peeps Relentlessly Drag DJ Tira: “What Is an Antibody?”

Music producer and media personality, DJ Tira, has been at the receiving end of relentless dragging from Mzansi social media users

This onslaught came after the musician was accused of being paid to push the Covid-19 vaccine to the masses

One particularly cold comment from a social media user saw the DJ trending all over the web on Wednesday morning

DJ Tira has not had any peace on social media after he was accused of Covid vaccine promotion. The media personality’s fans are not too happy about how the musician has been promoting the vaccine.

Mzansi have been dragging DJ Tira for his Covid-19 vaccine stance. Image: @djtira

Source: Instagram

Taking to social media, one user delivered a particularly stinging post when they said:

“Dear @DJTira. While u r here promoting vaccinations. What is an antibody?”

The innocent question left other users in stitches as they were convinced that the musician had no idea what an antibody was. Many poked fun at Tira and challenged him to answer the quesion.

Determined to prove the masses wrong, Tira Googled the term and posted a screenshot, however he quickly had a change of heart and deleted it. Unfortunately, some users were quick to screenshot the post before he deleted it and things got messy.

@thebambatha said:

“Got him!!!!”

@vula929 said:

“I wonder what come up DJ Tira’s mind 1st time reading the word “ANTIBODY” b4 googling.”

@sean1051 said:

“While you still researching what an antibody is, please explain what Chikichicha means.”

@vatpetroleum said:

“I'm here to represent the DJ from this streets violence.”

@imnotguilty said:

“Our so called celebrities have been reduced to nothing in the name of money, I come in peace.”

