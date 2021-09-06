LOL: DJ Tira Leaves Fans Amused After Allegedly ‘Holding Up’ a Whole Plane

South African media personality, DJ Tira, trended on social media over the weekend after a hilarious picture was shared

A social media user posted a photo of the musician standing in an aeroplane and apparently holding up the flight

The post, which was clearly made in jest, left a lot of Mzansi social media users amused a they shared their thoughts

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A social media user recently left peeps chuckling when he complained about DJ Tira holding up their flight.

DJ Tira apparently held up a plane and one passenger was not impressed. Image: @djtira

Source: Instagram

Sharing a snap of DJ standing in the plane, Twitter user @zweli_thixo shared that he was holding up their flight by not sitting down.

“Sesi linde uTira ahlale phansi khona ibhanoyi lizosuka. Ayi Lomjitha uyathanda ukubukwa. (We are waiting for Tira to sit down so the plane can take off. Ay this man likes attention).”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Of course the post was in jest and it was unlikely that DJ Tira held up an entire plane by his standing, but Mzansi social media users were amused nonetheless. They took to the comment section of the picture to share their thoughts.

Mzansi reacts to hilarious post about DJ Tira delaying plane

@kamo_marven said:

“That time Tira is playing candy crush.”

@yeyethu_baballo said:

“He wants to make sure niyambona nonke (you all see him).”

@seretse said:

“He's making sure everyone is vaccinated.”

@smith_tshepi said:

“He wants people to recognise him first, why are y'all doing this to him?”

DJ Tira foolishly posts clip of recent groove, gets torn apart on social media

DJ Tira previously trended online after he foolishly posted a picture at groove. Briefly News reported that DJ Tira has found himself in some hot coronavirus infected water after posting a thank-you post that showed him hosting a lit groove.

Tira caught on quickly after having posted the clip as he deleted the post. Unfortunately for him, social media is a black hole where nothing goes unseen.

People screenshotted the post and shared it far and wide, calling Tira out for his illegal groove. Although lockdown levels have softened, clubbing and events are still a no-go.

Source: Briefly.co.za