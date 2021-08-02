DJ Tira hosted an event this past weekend that he foolishly posted on social media despite knowing grooves are not allowed

People managed to screenshot Tira’s post before he caught on and deleted and they have shared it all over

The people of Mzansi are not happy with Tira and feel that his actions are extremely irresponsible as people are dying

DJ Tira has found himself in some hot coronavirus infected water after posting a thank-you post that showed him hosting a lit groove – baba, Uncle Cyril said no!

It seems Tira caught on quickly after having posted the clip as he has since deleted it. Unlucky for him, social media is a black hole where nothing goes unseen.

DJ Tira took to social media to thank those who groove with him at a recent event. Registering that grooves are illegal, Tira quickly deleted the post, but peeps already had him. Image: @djtira.

Source: Instagram

People screenshotted the post and are sharing it far and wide, calling Tira out for his illegal groove. Although lockdown levels have softened, clubbing and events are still a no-go.

@MutonhodzaPhil posted a screenshot of Tira’s deleted post:

Seeing the number of people wearing no masks in such a confined space gave social media users anxiety. It is because of carelessness like this that people are dying, losing their jobs and why we are still in lockdown.

The people are tired! Here are just a few of the agitated comments people made online:

@Sandile_K14 was shook:

@Cheetahplains cannot believe the irresponsibleness:

@SiphoNk77996535 stresses for the people who do not have private medical care:

@CHADO_K_ alleges that Tira told people to get vaccinated when they called him out on his groove:

@thandekalo said:

“Imagine the whole of me getting an injection just to see DJ Tira. Kill me!”

