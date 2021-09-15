"New SA Failed Us": ActionSA Leader Herman Mashaba Posts Sad Video, No Water

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has continued to attack the ruling African National Congress government, saying they failed the Mzansi people

Mashaba is standing to compete for the Johannesburg Mayoral role and wants to bring immediate changes to the community including water and sanitation

The former Democratic Alliance leader has shared a video of a community seriously struggling to get fresh water and it has sparked reactions

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has shared a video on social media where a community is struggling to source fresh and drinkable water. Mashaba took to social media to vent out at the current situation facing so many people in Mzansi.

The experienced businessman and former Democratic Alliance member says it’s sad that after apartheid, 25 years into democracy, the country is still showing no improvement when it comes to service delivery.

Mashaba wrote on Twitter:

“#LetsFixSouthAfrica. The new South Africa has dismally failed us.”

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba continues to criticise the ANC government. Image: @HermanMashaba/Twitter

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The post reads:

@Nwabiso said:

“Baba Mashaba, how will Action SA deal with the ever-increasing numbers of unemployment in South Africa?”

@Mbuku_S said:

“I’m not answering for him but I would relook at the wage bill and maybe cut salaries of senior managers and politicians. Cut benefits and tenders and use the money to hire more people.”

@MaboeLaurence said:

“Y'all are the same you speak now just to secure the bag after that you won't even care.”

@Donnimassmkt said:

“Wish all the success in the upcoming elections.”

@lesunyaneNeo said:

“I pray that people can open their eyes and see the ANC for what they really are. They never cared for the people.”

@Vulcomining said:

“Unbelievable.”

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba keen to stand for Joburg mayor role

In a previous story on Mashaba, Briefly News published that ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba says he is ready and willing to stand for the City of Johannesburg mayoral role.

The former Democratic Alliance leader in Gauteng recently made the announcement through his social media pages.

Mashaba said in a brief statement on Twitter, that he is putting his name as a candidate to serve the resident of Joburg and bring real change as far as the administration is concerned.

Mashaba said on Twitter: “Today I am putting my name forward to serve you the residents of Joburg once more and once you give me the mandate I will resume the work of bringing real change to the people of Johannesburg.”

Source: Briefly.co.za