A man who was allegedly fired from his job opted to destroy a fleet of trucks and his video is going viral on social media platforms

The unidentified man’s plight found its way to the digital family through Lerato and it has raised massive questions from Mzansi citizens

Some people argue that he was not fired but the manager didn’t pay him on time and some say he needs anger management classes

One disgruntled worker decided to demolish a fleet of trucks after he was supposedly fired by his bosses. According to a social media post, the man used the front end loader also known as the TLB to damage a fleet of trucks.

The video of this man has attracted massive reactions from many social media users. Briefly News headed to the comments section to select a few reactions from the short clip.

It seems the guy was working for a construction company but he found himself on the wrong side of company laws and policies before he was shown the exit door.

The viral video is uploaded by @LeratoN_ on Twitter and she wrote:

“They fired him from work with immediate effect and this is what he did before he left.”

An unknown man decided to destroy trucks after he was fired from his job. Image: @LeratoN_/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@K_Kgotlelelo said:

“That's not true. The contractor manager didn't pay his employees and they decided to destroy his fleet.”

@Vonanii_N said:

“But then his former co-workers will be out of work too. Selfish.”

@NelleMjali said:

“That's exactly his aim he doesn't want to be out of work alone everyone must be out as well in fact the whole operation must stop.”

@KayMahlatsi said:

“What kind of anger gets one to act like this though? Yoh.”

@Tina5H3 said:

“That one needs to go to anger management school!”

@Mlungisi_Clive said:

“At least no one will ever fire him anymore.”

@Vukile_Vee said:

“Insurance replaces the trucks yena abhadle jele.”

@Kosabo_Eze said:

“If this is in South Africa he'll be out next week.”

@VeraciousGen said:

“He just proved them right. Their Insurance will probably payout, he'll still be unemployed and may not find another job based on this. All downhill from here because in of his choice.”

@Khoza_Dumie said:

“Great job..I know this kind of companies.”

Source: Briefly.co.za