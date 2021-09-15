All Grown Up: Mzansi Finds Former ‘Generations’ Star “Christina”

South Africans seem to have found former child star who played the role of Christine on the now-defunct Generations

The former actress is now all grown up and barely recognisable from the chubby-faced toddler that Mzansi remembers

The young thespian was part of the crew that was fired by Mfundi Vundla when he retrenched over half of his old cast members on the show

Mzansi social media detectives proved again that they are unmatched. The gang of QWERTY investigators managed to find an old face and she’s all grown up.

Christina was the child of Sbusiso and Ntombi Dhlomo. Image: @thee_sonia/Instagram @menzingubane/Instagram

Former Generations star Siyamthando Moto, played the character of Christina, daughter to Menzi Ngubane’s Sibusiso Dhlomo and Sonia Mbele’s Ntombi.

According to a social media post shared by the Insidegist, ‘Christina’ is now a teenager and no longer the chubby toddler that was on our screens. ZAlebs reported that she was about 2 years old when she was last seen on TV.

The discovery is one the many reasons why the internet is literally the best thing ever. It’s amazing to see how much the little girl we all remember has grown. Hopefully she returns to our small screens soon.

