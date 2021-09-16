ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe has accused Carl Niehaus of not actually working since Ace Magashule was suspended

Mabe says that if Niehaus has actually done any work since May, then he needs to produce evidence of it

South Africans who watched Mabe's press conference on Wednesday weighed in on what the ruling party's spokesperson had to say about Niehaus

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - Pule Mabe, the African National Congress' national spokesperson, has spoken out against the fired ANC staff member Carl Niehaus.

In a press conference that was held at Luthuli House on Wednesday, 15 September, Mabe stated that Niehaus needed to prove that he actually works for the office of the Secretary-General.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe says Carl Niehaus was never at Luthuli House but was always on television. Image: Dino Lloyd & @KingMntungwa

Source: Getty Images

Niehaus recently laid criminal charges against the ANC's top six for unpaid salaries for the past three months, reports eNCA. The ruling party fired Niehaus for allegedly committing misconduct.

Mabe told the press that Niehaus has not actually been working since the suspension of Ace Magashule from his secretary-general position in May. Mabe further stated that Niehaus was "never" present at Luthuli House to do work but was more present on television breaking Covid 19 regulations, reports SowetanLIVE.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

“Does attending court and going all over breaking Covid-19 regulations associate with work in the SG's office?" stated Mabe.

Mabe told journalists that people who worked in the office of the Secretary-General were reassigned following Magashule's suspension and stayed on the ANC's payroll.

South Africans react to Pule Mabe's media briefing

Mabe's passionate defence of the ruling party had South Africans talking on social media. They weighed in on Mabe's assessment of Niehaus' behaviour. Some were in agreement with Mabe about Niehaus being more present on television than in the office. Here is what they had to say:

@EphraimSbudda said:

"Be honest. If you owned a company and an employee of yours is gallivanting the country, twerking at Nkandla, holding TV interviews talking smack about your leadership, would you keep that employee? Pule Mabe is fuming about those Carl shenanigans. Rightly so."

@thatofaith said:

"Pule Mabe was shouting but he said nothing."

@Njabstyle7 said:

"Wait, Pule Mabe says ANC employees who are complaining about unpaid salaries must produce work that that have done? Kanti kuholwa nge commission yini eLuthuli House?"

@kabelodick said:

"Since Ace got suspended its like Pule Mabe has acquired a PhD in being a spokesperson, he is on fire."

Axed ANC staffer Carl Niehaus and others to lay charges against ruling party

Briefly News previously reported that recently-fired African National Congress (ANC) member Carl Niehaus is getting ready to mount a legal challenge against the governing party.

Briefly News learned on Tuesday evening that the spokesperson for the party's disbanded military wing wants to lay the groundwork by opening a criminal case.

The charges levelled by Niehaus and the other staffers against ANC officials include theft, fraud and corruption. Niehaus, who was axed from the party last week, said employees are responsible for turning into whistle-blowers if they observe criminality, according to a report by TimesLIVE.

Source: Briefly.co.za