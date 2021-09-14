Axed ANC Staffer Carl Niehaus and Others To Lay Charges Against Ruling Party

Recently-fired African National Congress (ANC) member Carl Niehaus is readying to mount a legal challenge against the governing party

The charges levelled by Niehaus and the other staffers against ANC officials include theft, fraud and corruption

Niehaus, who was axed from the party last week, said employees are responsible for turning into whistle-blowers if they observe criminality

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Recently-fired African National Congress (ANC) member Carl Niehaus is getting ready to mount a legal challenge against the governing party.

Briefly News learned on Tuesday evening that the spokesperson for the party's disbanded military wing wants to lay the groundwork by opening a criminal case.

Recently fired ANC member Carl Niehaus is getting ready to mount a legal challenge against the governing party. Image: @ewnupdates, @Nhleiks5/ Twitter.

Source: Twitter

The charges levelled by Niehaus and the other staffers against ANC officials include theft, fraud and corruption.

Niehaus, who was axed from the party last week, said employees are responsible for turning into whistle-blowers if they observe criminality, according to a report by TimesLIVE.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Additional reporting by IOL claimed Niehaus and the others are bent on taking on the party's top six, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, over the nonpayment of UIF, provident fund annuities and salaries.

Niehaus dismissed after threatening to open a case

Notably, the ANC recently launched a crowdfunding campaign plea, asking its supporters and ordinary citizens at large to contribute to a pool for, among others, paying its workers.

Niehaus was fired on Thursday, 9 September, after issuing a statement threatening to open the said case before announcing, shortly after his dismissal, that it ould be put on ice.

The chitter-chatter among South Africans was striking as many took to casting their thoughts on the drama unfolding.

The reactions were, to say the least, a bag of mixed sentiments. Some were in full support of Niehaus' intentions, while others, still, thought it would be a waste of time.

Mixed reactions as online community makes observations

Briefly News jumped in to see what Saffas had to say and bring readers all the interesting commentary.

@ReneeNCRDC1780 aired:

"Perhaps a case the lawyer and his advocate might win for a change?"

@911318 reacted:

"Funny, he was rather quiet when Zuma was in charge. Probably just a misunderstanding."

@Tower_Tiloditec mentioned:

"Were internal processes exhausted? One thing seems certain here – expulsion letter [sitting] in the post box at home."

@racinefleur wondered:

"From someone who supported Zuma?"

Niehaus fights back saying he has information about illegal activities

In recent related news, Briefly News reported that Niehaus stated that he is being singled out by the ruling party for the things he knows about alleged activities that could be illegal.

The activities are in relation to the staff not being paid. Niehaus stated that his dismissal was a crime and that he has evidence which he will make available to the SAPS.

He added that he has been intimidated by members who did not what him to take action. Niehaus stated that the governing party cannot dismiss him as it is 'illegal'.

EWN reported that Niehaus released a statement accusing the ANC of giving him short notice that he was being dismissed.

Source: Briefly.co.za