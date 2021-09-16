Jerusalema vocalist, Nomcebo Zikode, took to social media to reveal that she would be gracing American TV soon

The South African media personality will be featuring on the hugely popular Love & Hip Hop show

Zikode shared some behind-the-scenes footage from the filming of the show and even had a snap with the show's producer

South African singer and songwriter, Nomcebo Zikode, will be appearing on an American TV show soon. The Mzansi muso took to social media to make the exciting revelation.

Nomcebo Zikode will feature on a famous American TV show soon. Image: @nomcebo_zikode

Source: Instagram

She posted:

“Guess who’s gonna be on the biggest show of America: VH!'s Love & Hip Hop ... With the producer Mona.”

The Jerusalema vocalist is currently on tour in America and was invited on the hit show.

Zikode shared a short clip of some behind-the-scenes from production. She even shared a snap where she was posing with the show's producer Mona Scott.

Love & Hip Hop launched the careers on such names as Cardi B and Joseline Hernandez.

Zikode’s Jerusalema tour is without Master KG after the two had a very public spat over the song.

Jerusalema pair fight It out over hit song

Briefly News previously reported that the Jerusalema hitmakers were at loggerheads over payment for the song that has become a global sensation.

Taking to social media, Nomcebo Zikode released a statement claiming that she was never paid for the song. The vocalist said that she was tired of keeping quiet and would let the courts handle the matter.

She also thanked fans for the continued love and support.

Master KG responded to the allegations by making a claim of his own. He said that the initial agreement was 50/50, however Nomcebo went on to change her mind and ask for 70% while Master KG got 30%.

Nomcebo Zikode thanks God for giving her a beautiful voice

Nomcebo Zikode knows that she is blessed to have the voice that she has. The singertook to social media to thank God for gifting her with the powerful voice that has given the world hits like Jerusalema and Xola Moya Wam’.

Social media users admired her for her humility and talent.

Instagram user lebza_lovely said: “Amen! He is great hey”

Sharravillegas said: “Hello from Mexico! Yes you are blessed with a beautiful voice”

Source: Briefly.co.za