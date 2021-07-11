Master KG vs Nomcebo Zikode: 'Jerusalema' Pair Fight It Out Over Hit Song

Master KG and Nomcebo Zikode are trending on social media after they got involved in a very public spat over their hit song Jerusalema

According to Zikode, she was not paid a cent of the profits from the song that led to a viral dance challenge

However, Master KG disputed this claim and countered by saying that Zikode was demanding a higher percentage than what was initially agreed

Things have finally come to a head in the once-rumoured and now confirmed beef between Master KG and Nomcebo Zikode. The Jerusalema hitmakers seem to be at loggerheads over payment for the song that has become a global sensation.

Taking to social media, Nomcebo Zikode releases a statement claiming that she was never paid for the song. The vocalist said that she was tired of keeping quiet and would let the courts handle the matter.

She also thanked fans for the continued love and support.

Master KG responded to the allegations by making a claim of his own. He said that the initial agreement was 50/50, however Nomcebo went on to change her mind and ask for 70% while Master KG got 30%.

The music producer went on to say that last year Nomcebo embarked on a Jerusalema tour without him but had a problem when he did the same.

“Last Year Nomcebo Started Jerusalema Tour Without Me And I Never Had A Problem And Few Weeks Back I Started My Tour And Then Nomcebo Went To The Media and Created a Story That I'm Leaving Her behind...I Dont Really Know Why Things Must Be Like This.”

The fight has left both artists trending on social media as peeps weighed in on the drama:

@chrisexcel102 said:

“Master KG & Nomcebo Zikode's fight it's a big one!! It's the one that needs our attention it's deep & complicated!! It's Real Madrid vs Barcelona kinda battle.. It's international! Lena ka King Monada & Makhadzi is Black Leopards vs Baroka FC!!!”

@advovolicious said:

“South African Male artist's love exploiting female artist and not pay them what is due to them. First it was Dj Sbu when he exploited Zahara now its Master KG who is exploiting Nomcebo Zikode. He has been making millions and winning awards yet never paid Nomcebo a cent.”

@brunosigwela said:

“Nomcebo Zikode says Open Mic Productions has not paid her a cent for Jerusalema, whilst Master KG is enjoying his riches, the blueprint behind Jesrusalema has not been paid for dues. This is so shameful, disappointing and distasteful.”

@gwigwi said:

“Kanti isn't Nomcebo supposed to be paid royalties by SAMRO instead of Open Mic? We must remember that Nomcebo is featured by Master KG not the other way around... Artists need to understand their dealings before they put ink to paper mani hayi sies...”

We hope the pair can come to some understanding so that they can continue to bless the world with their wonderful talent.

The song Jerusalema rocketed to stardom at the peak of the global pandemic as the world turned to it for comfort during a difficult time. The dance challenge that emerged from the song trended all over the world.

Master KG's Jerusalema has the entire globe grooving

Master KG's Jerusalema took the globe by storm. The groovy track had people all over the world dancing and became a viral sensation.

Seeing a local artist’s track be enjoyed far and wide was definitely a proud moment for the whole of South Africa.

Briefly News noted how Master KG's Jerusalema blew up social media with people all over the world grooving to the lit track.

People from France, Italy, Spain, Jamaica, Belgium, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Canada expressed how much they loved the song. Seeing huge crowds gather and dance to Master KG’s song was something special.

Speaking to Sowetan, Master KG expressed how these clips reminded him of an old song we all knew as children, the Macarena. He could not have been more grateful for all the support.

