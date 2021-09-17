South Africans are being very critical of one local guy who says he is an experienced tiler and urges his peeps to hook him up

The guy took to social media to display one of his latest tiling jobs and is asking social networkers to contact him for a quote

However, many locals are not entirely convinced the handyman is good enough to get a job and are criticising his work

One South African guy is causing a stir on social media after displaying his capabilities on social media. @Marvin says he is an experienced tiler and is looking for more jobs.

The handyman took to social media to brag bout his job and skills but it seems he has irked the social networking family as they don’t believe he is good enough. He is pleading with Mzansi peeps to hook him up and contact him directly should they need his services.

South Africans are not happy with a man who is looking for a job. Image: @Marvin_H96/Twitter

He wrote on Twitter:

“I do tiling, support me please. DM for a quote.”

Briefly News takes a look at the reactions and some of the netizens are not so kind to the skilled worker.

@Kegomod6816 said:

“Hahaha sorry for laughing.”

@LuluPresh said:

“Why couldn't you at least tile according to the pattern of these ugly tiles ke. Like can you not see the flower pattern?”

@KidianMab said:

“That's what I was asking myself.”

@SjaduhB said:

“Tiles are not ugly. Only the "tile pattern" doesn't match accordingly.”

@NgubeniiS said:

“Imisebenzi yevaccine.”

@pamzo_Zo said:

“Nka screama hore.”

@Mighty_Mendo said:

“You failed your Grade 10 mathematics and it shows with your grout spacing, not to mention the waste with filling the empty sides.”

@Sbu_Ndzotho said:

“This is utter nonsense... But then again the person who hired you doesn't have taste maan, those tiles look like a 70s dinner set, jerrrrrr.”

@MoganoBpitumelo said:

“Marvin bathong you only had one job.”

@PurpleRain said:

“This one needs caning. The tiles are wanting but at least he should have got the pattern right.”

