Mzansi socialite and media personality, Khanyi Mbau, has teased her new Amapiano song about leaving her man in Dubai

The local celebrity trended a few weeks ago after she left her ex-bae Kudzai Mushonga in Dubai without telling him

South Africans, however, were not impressed by the track and felt that the situation was no laughing matter

Khanyi Mbau took to Instagram to tease her new Amapiano song Shiya Indoda eDubai.

Khanyi Mbau will be releasing a song about leaving men in Dubai. Image: @mbaureloaded

In the clip that has now been shared on Twitter, the media personality was seen singing along to the song with other Amapiano big names.

Although the song was initially well-received by Mzansi as they found it funny, it seems the joke has worn off now. Many felt that Khanyi was much too old to be pulling such stunts and what she did was not a laughing matter.

Mzansi reacts to Khanyi Mbau’s new song

@lungelokm said:

“It’s giving flat champagne that was taken out of the fridge 3 days ago.”

@unhlaka said:

“She’s milking a cow that’s not lactating. This is a**.I hope you guys are happy though coz you’re the reason for this.”

@tseepati said:

“All that mess was a PR stunt, I mean the family love trends, anyway wtf is happening.”

@sliez0 said:

“Well this is very boring.”

@ughramik said:

“Mainstream piano is being ruined by washed celebs who don't know what to do to stay relevant.”

The whole Dubai debacle became a trending topic after Khanyi Mbau left her then-bae in the foreign country without telling him.

Khanyi Mbau leaves Kudzai in Dubai, flies back to father’s grave in Mzansi

Briefly News reported that Khanyi Mbau left Mzansi shook recently after she upped and left her holiday in Dubai with her bae Kudzai Mushonga.

According to reports, the media personality walked out with just a handbag and flew back to South Africa without alerting Mushonga.

The horrified Mushonga trended overnight as he went on Instagram Live to cry about the situation. He confessed that he was in shock that Khanyi would leave him like that and said he did not deserve such treatment.

However, it seems something big went down between the pair because Khanyi’s brother, Lasizwe hinted on his social media account that something was amiss. In addition when Mbau landed in Mzansi, she was picked up by Lasizwe and pair went straight to their father’s grave.

