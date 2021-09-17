Halala, Gigi Lamayne, bags epic hosting gig, with top, social media platform

Mzansi rapper Gigi Lamayne has bagged a lit hosting gig which is the first of its kind in Africa

The talented media personality took to her official Instagram account to announce the exciting news

The star is the new host of a brand new Africa Top 40 chart show on one of the biggest social media platforms in the world, TikTok

Gigi Lamayne has bagged an epic hosting gig. The star's new gig is the first of its kind in the continent of Africa.

The excited rapper took to social media to announce her good news. She was in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe when she made the big announcement. The star is one of the first Mzansi celebs to work for social media giant TikTok.

Gigi Lamayne has bagged an pic hosting gig with top social media platform. Image: @gigi_lamayne

Source: Instagram

The media personality took to Instagram and posted a video in which she revealed her exciting new deal. She is the new host of the platform's first African music chart. The Africa Top 40 show will debut on Tik Tok this coming Sunday, 19 September.

"I'm so excited to be announcing that I'm the very first official host of Tik Tok's very first African music chart show... So don't miss out as we make history this Sunday," she said, according to ZAlebs.

Gigi disabled comments on the video she posted on her timeline. The clip received thousands of likes.

Gigi Lamayne bags new posh ride

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Gigi Lamayne is now a proud owner of four rides. The stunner took to social media on Monday, 30 August to let her followers know that she has added a new whip to her car collection.

The rapper has been working hard lately promoting her new album Mermaids and Stuff and she decided to spoil herself a bit. The rapper thanked her ancestors for giving her strength to continue dominating the charts in the male-dominated industry.

Taking to Instagram, the star showed off her new red car to her fans. According to ZAlebs, she captioned her post:

"Dear God, I see what you and the underground gang did there!"

Her fans took to her comment section to congratulate her. One of them nonhle_sn wrote:

"Baby!!!! Congratulations sthandwa sami."

