The Kaizer Chiefs were left humiliated on Saturday night following their shock defeat to Royal AM

Chiefs fans were not impressed while Royal AM fans were over the moon, Shauwn Mkhize was seen celebrating on the sidelines

Sports fans took to the internet to react to the shock victory and many took aim at Stuart Baxter

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Soccer fans were left mouth agape at the scoreline after the whistle blew on the match between the Kaizer Chiefs and Royal AM.

In a shocking defeat, Kaizer Chiefs were demolished by Royal AM with the score standing at an eye-watering 4-1.

Royal AM humiliated the Kaizer Chiefs. Photo credit: @Nuscher_M, @KaizerChiefs

Source: Twitter

Sports fans took to the internet to react to the internet to share their shock and surprise at the unlikely and humiliating defeat.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

A video shared by a sports fan shows Shauwn Mkhize celebrating, the person taking the video can be heard shouting:

"Yes chairman"

Reaction to shocking defeat

@Wandile_Ntulie:

"Good evening guys. I am Wandile Ntuli and I support Kaizer Chiefs, please pray for me #Amakhosi4Life"

@Mangalisocurri4:

"God I'm so happy for Mamkhize after a hard journey to #DStvPrem and able to beat team like chiefs by 4-1 #Amakhosi4Life."

@Ramakulukushaaa:

"This is not only humiliating but a true crime against humanity."

@Paballo_Thabete:

"Baxter must be sacked together with Nurkovic."

Keagan Dolly is certain that Kaizer Chiefs will start going on a good run soon

Earlier. Briefly News reported that Kaizer Chiefs new signing Keagan Dolly spoke to the media about what to expect from the team next. The club has only registered one win in the league and more was expected since they have signed a number of new players.

Briefly News unpacks Dolly's comments and it seems as though the midfielder still has high hopes about the new season.

Keagan Dolly seems to be optimistic about Kaizer Chiefs and thinks that they will be up and running soon. Amakhosi have not had a convincing start to the season, despite recruiting a number of players and Dolly was one of them.

Analysis: Kaizer Chiefs might need to sign another striker

Briefly News previously reported that Kaizer Chiefs went into overdrive during the transfer window and decided to sign a lot of players. This was because they had suffered a transfer ban previously and weren't able to recruit new stars to their team.

Kaizer Chiefs signed a lot of players in the last transfer window and this led many to believe that the Soweto club would go back to being great. They've had an unconvincing start to the season and have been lacking in their attack.

Keagan Dolly, Khama Billiat and Samir Nurkovic form the front three and as it stands, Nurkovic has been out of form for a very long time. Last season, the Serbian only scored three goals and is yet to score in this campaign. But he still gets a start from coach Stuart Baxter.

Source: Briefly.co.za