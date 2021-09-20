In the past few months, Thuso Mbedu has been making a name for herself in the Hollywood streets with her gorgeous looks and insane talent

The young South African actress has been living it up in the States, landing exciting roles in major productions such as The Underground Railroad

Thuso attended the Creative Emmy Awards last week and has shared her breath-taking look with her followers and Mzansi is living for it

Thuso Mbedu attended and presented a category at the 2021 Emmy Awards and sis showed up and showed out in a stunning purple number. Thuso took to social media to post snaps of her look and it's safe to say that she definitely understood the assignment.

Thuso Mbedu throws it back to her Emmy look and Mzansi cannot get enough of the star. Image: @thuso.mbedu

Source: Instagram

Mbedu has been taking Hollywood by storm since her international breakthrough role as Cora in The Underground Railroad. True Love reports the 30-year old has bagged multiple nominations in the US. Earlier this year she made Mzansi proud when she won the TV Breakout Star Award at the Hollywood Critics Association.

The only way is up for Mbedu as Sowetan Live reports she is currently filming a new movie titled The Woman King with award-winning actress Viola Davis as a co-star.

Thuso is not only making waves with her talent but with her looks too. She took to Twitter to post a stunning throwback to the Emmys in a dreamy purple dress. Mzansi is absolutely living for this look.

@Psalmtizer commented:

"Sis you're an absolute dream, also am I the only one who thinks you and Kelly Rowland could pass off as sisters? Niyafana yazi."

@PrimeVideo could not let the look go unnoticed, commenting:

"I've said it before but I'll say it again, THESE BELONG IN THE LOUVRE."

@MakenziKenzo added:

"I am going to motivate my daughters by showing them your journey in the future."

Thuso Mbedu takes over world stage, features in Rihanna’s new fashion show

Our girl Thuso Mbedu is gone gone. The South African media personality is flying high with Hollywood A-listers and peeps love to see it.

Briefly News reports Rihanna herself recently revealed that Thuso Mbedu would feature in her SavagexFenty show and Mzansi could not believe it. The casual name drop was made in the lot trailer for the show and eagle-eyed social media users spotted Thuso’s name a mile away.

Check out reactions from excited South Africans:

@thirsty_sphe said:

“Not long ago, Thuso Mbedu was on Ellen Show and had SA in awe of her, not to mention being on Underground Rail and the emmy, now she's featured on Rihanna's Savage Fenty Show. BOSS MOVES!”

