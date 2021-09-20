Bring Back Somizi or Watch Your Ratings Tank, Fans Warn ‘Idols SA'

Somizi's fans are becoming louder with every passing week and they are demanding the return of their fave on Idols SA

Many viewers believe that the show has lost its humous and spice now that the flamboyant judge is gone

The media personality was dismissed from the TV show after demanding allegations were made by his estranged husband Mohale Motaung

Die-hard Somizi fans have once again demanded that Idols SA reinstate the fired media personality. Taking to social media, many of the show’s loyal viewers have made it clear that the popular show is now lacking that ‘va va boom’ without Somizi.

Somizi was dismissed from the show after allegations emerged that he was abusive towards his estranged husband, Mohale Motaung. An explosive audio tape was shared that led to Somizi losing numerous gigs and sponsorships.

Check out some of the reactions:

@denzelkarupa said:

“Let's just admit that the show ain't the same without Somgaga.”

@simplyvamis said:

“The only thing missing from Karabo's performance is Somizi's wooooooshem.”

@leehabo_fm said:

“Idols SA must just swallow their pride and bring back Somizi. The show is now boring.”

@cheeriobabe said:

“I don’t know if @IdolsSA is listening to us enough or as well as they should be. BRING BACK SOMIZI!!! How are we supposed to enjoy our favorite show without him?”

@miss_tango said:

“I have a ask, how long are we supposed to pretend like we enjoy the show without Somizi?”

The ratings of the show have taken a dip since the flamboyant media personality’s departure.

Loyal fans demand return of sacked ‘Idols SA’ judge

Briefly News reported that Somizi Mhlongo has proven that he has a loyal fan base and they made their voices heard on Sunday evening. The group took to social media to make Somizi’s name trend as they demanded his return to the TV show Idols SA.

The first show since the media personality was dismissed due to allegations of abuse levelled against him felt rather bland. It seems some believe that he is innocent until proven guilty.

The show had initially agreed to temporarily suspend the celebrity but eventually decided to dismiss him as his abuse allegations gained more traction in the media.

