One Kaizer Chiefs fan is feeling seriously disappointed by his club following their 4-1 loss at the hands of Royal AM last weekend

The social media account holder headed online to air his frustrations, saying his daughter is now ready to leave Chiefs and support Mamelodi Sundowns

Many football supporters have joined the conversation and some say the girl is taking a good decision to leave Amakhosi for Masandawana

Following their 4-1 loss at the hands of Royal AM on Saturday afternoon, one Kaizer Chiefs fan headed online to share his misery. The Amakhosi fan says he is willing to buy his child a new Mamelodi Sundowns kit.

@Matome_Kay says his daughter wants to jump the Amakhosi ship and support the reigning DStv Premiership champions. The guy’s sad social media post is attracting all the funny reactions from football fans in Mzansi.

He wrote on Twitter:

“After Royal AM's 4th goal, my daughter (6) said, "Kaizer Chiefs e jewa 4-1? Nna ko favour Sundowns." If she's sure about Sundowns, I'll buy her Downs kit. I don't want my kids suffering like me cos of a soccer club. She must know if something doesn't work out it's okay to let go.”

@Danke_Kgatishi said:

“In my house the parents are Kaizer Chiefs, first born 16 Orlando Pirates, second born, Sundowns and last born shame o foka ke phefo nje. Freedom of choice e tena gaaka.”

@Pabetse10 said:

“My husband is Sundowns and I am Kaizer Chiefs and currently we are not talking to each cause um not feeling well after yesterday's loss.”

@MokoenaAbby said:

“When Hunt was still in charge when I see that things are not gonna change... I ask my 12 years daughter to stop supporting Chiefs... support any team cause Chiefs is not right for her small heart... she chose Celtic now the same, Celtic is gone... she was forced back to Chiefs.”

@Kobe2245 said:

“Welcome member, we will look after her sir. Many kids are inspired by Downs just some parents forced them Chiefs.”

@Mi_Mano_ktg SAID:

“That's understandable coz at least Patrice won't tell her that Sundowns is a family business, our team needs people with experience.”

@Zulu7778 said:

“I want my boy to go for Bucs or Chiefs...angikufuni ukuthula endlin since ngiyiDowns.”

@BrightonMashim2 said:

“Eish it's heartbreaking what our team has put us through but my son has no choice he's a kc support I can't stand 57 fans in my house things will be fine for ikhosi one day.”

@Kintse13 said:

“Eishhh she was just following his father to support Chiefs unfortunately she never saw her father's happy mood...she is 6 yrs old and she doesn't want to suffer what her father's suffering.”

“It’s lit there by MaMkhize”: Fans react to Kaizer Chiefs surprise defeat to Royal AM

In a related article, Briefly News reported that soccer fans were left mouth agape at the scoreline after the whistle blew on the match between the Kaizer Chiefs and Royal AM.

In a shocking defeat, Kaizer Chiefs were demolished by Royal AM with the score standing at an eye-watering 4-1. Sports fans took to the internet to react to the internet to share their shock and surprise at the unlikely and humiliating defeat.

A video shared by a sports fan shows Shawn Mkhize celebrating, the person taking the video can be heard shouting:

