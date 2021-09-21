Eccentric South African musician, Moonchild Sanelly, recently took to social media to share some incredible news

The media personality's song is featured on the upcoming FIFA22 video game soundtrack, something that is a huge achievement

Mzansi social media users flooded her with messages of congratulations and applauded the hard work

Moonchild Sanelly has every reason to be the happiest hun in Mzansi. The musician revealed that she is featured on the hugely popular FIFA video game franchise.

Moonchild is featured in the latest FIFA22 video game. Image: @moonsanelly

Source: Instagram

Her song Morad, which she performs with Sad Night Dynamite is listed in the credits of the globally popular video game which is due for release soon.

Taking to social media, Moonchild excitedly posted:

“BooBeams! Your girl is featured on the FIFA 2022 soundtrack. Thank you @FIFAcom.”

Moonchild is one of those artists that stays low and let’s her work speak for her. Many South African social media users were surprised by the announcement but super proud of the achievement.

Many have felt inspired to buy the game just to support our local starlet. Check out some of the reactions:

@xanderli12 said:

“Congratssssss I can’t wait to play and hear your voice.”

@terrypotterrain said:

“Congratulations Saneliswe you deserve it so much BooBeam.”

@uthabiso said:

“Last artist I remember was Zola in FIFA06 or the world cup edition of that same year.”

@theempoizen said:

“The last time this happened it was Tumi's time. Y'all keep opening those gates.”

@mace_cream_ceo said:

“Big for RSA. Another reason to buy #FIFA22.”

Moonchild Sanelly celebrates being on billboards in America

Briefly News reported that Moonchild Sanelly is making big moves overseas. The musician took to social media to show off not one but two billboards of her face in New York and Toronto.

The billboards were advertising an African Spotify playlist. Sharing the pictures on Twitter, Moonchild said:

“So funny how I've eaten at that Mc D's before. Who would have thought my face would one day be on display right above it...Pictures taken in New York and Toronto!!”

Social media users were impressed by the images.

Twitter user MojakLehoko said: “Things you love to see. Bless up!”

Source: Briefly.co.za