Captain Londy Ngcobo makes it a habit to break the glass ceilings and shine in traditionally male environments

This multitalented queen wears many hats, from Captain and businesswoman to activist and leader

She was recently celebrated by an NPO, Women Power Africa, and social media users can't help but beam with pride

NPO, Women Power Africa, honoured the remarkable Captain Londy Ngcobo after she became the first female Dredge Master and Global Ship Navigator in Africa. On its LinkedIn page, the organisation spoke proudly about all her accomplishments and her many talents.

Not only is Captain Londy Ngcobo the first female in her line of work in Africa, she is also an activist for women and inspiration for young girls everywhere. Image: Women Power Africa/Instagram

Source: UGC

Not only is the Captain breaking conventions and living life with no limitations, she is also an inspiration to women everywhere as the founder of the shipping consulting firm, Global Maritime Youth and CEO of Womaritime Experts.

When Londy is not at the helm of maritime cutting-edge developments, she is busy taking on many other roles as a businesswoman, global speaker, conference facilitator and women and youth activist in transport.

This master of many trades is so respected and loved in her field, her coworkers titled her, The Blackmermaid.

The post summarised her talents;

"This black excellence award-winning woman in scarce skills serves on various boards in the transport sector and influential organisations within leadership, women and youth spheres.

Women Power Africa shared the post with over 100k followers. And as expected, it received plenty of attention and warm messages of congratulations.

Let's dig in to some of the comments:

@Farai Madzegwara said:

"That hair. Wearing your crown like you own it. Keep it up Captain Londy!"

@Eby Aka said:

"Congratulations Captain Ngcobo. We count you as the number one leading in the deep blue oceans. We are hungry to count more. But we know your voice is out there too, empowering many to follow. And they will. We know how strong our sisters are on the mother land.

"And we have no doubt, soon, you will no longer be alone out there fighting the blue waves. We are so proud you, and we love you so much. Cheers to you for an outstanding job . Stay much blessed our great number one. We celebrate you here."

@Lufuno Phiriga said:

"Go on my captain and bring those boys and girls onboard. Help them realise their dreams. Congrats."

@Alex Mbonye said:

"Congratulations Captain Londy. I admire your achievements."

As the name suggests, Women Power Africa is passionate about women empowerment throughout the continent of Africa. It is an initiative by Valentine Zoza & Zoza Communications and profiles and celebrates inspiring African female leaders.

