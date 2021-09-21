The South African Communist Party's Blade Nzimande has made the suggestion that African Bank should be absorbed into a state-owned bank

Nzimande stated the foundations of this happening are already there because 75% of the bank shares are already owned by state-owned entities

The South African Reserve Bank which owns 50% of African Bank's shares has made the decision to put its stake on sale

JOHANNESBURG - Blade Nzimande, the South African Communist Party (SACP)'s secretary-general has made the call for South Africa to have a state-owned commercial bank.

Nzimande made this call at a virtual Cosatu Central Committee conference which is currently running over a four-day period ending on Thursday. The conference is now its second day.

Nzimande gave examples of countries such as China that have state-run banks and shared their successes as motivation for South Africa to follow in the same path, highlighting the job creation benefits of having a state-owned bank.

"The famous Forbes global list of companies has the Industrial and Commercial bank of China at the top spot, number one. And this is a state-owned bank which employs under half a million workers," said Nzimande.

The second example he gave was another Chinese state-owned bank which was placed at number four on the Forbes list and the company has 350 000 employees, according to SABC News.

Nzimande stated that although the idea of a state-owned bank has not been widely received, he stated the African Bank which is partially owned by the South African Reserve bank (50%) and the Public Investment Corporation (25%) meant that African Bank was the perfect candidate to become a state-owned bank.

According to Fin24, the South African Reserve bank is selling its 50% stake in African Bank which it acquired in 2016.

SARB has already made the call to those interested in their stake to make offers.

Source: Briefly.co.za