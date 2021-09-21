Halala: Woman Walked 8hrs to University Everyday, Now She’s a PhD Candidate

A Zimbabwean woman, named Bongai Munguni has just become a joint PhD candidate at the University of Cape Town

Once upon a time, the young girl spent an incredible 8hrs a day walking to and from her primary school

She also spent her secondary school years working on a tea plantation since her family did not have the money to send her themselves

Bongai Munguni is the joint PhD candidate making waves for her incredible story. The young Zimbabwean grew up in the small town of Chipinge, close to the border of Mozambique.

Bongai Munguni used to walk 8hrs to school everyday. Now, she's a PhD candidate at the University of Cape Town. Images: @the_rural_doc_doc/Instagram

Determined to receive a primary school education, Munguni would awake at 5 am each morning and begin a four-hour trek to school. The young girl travelled light and walked barefoot because, as she says, "shoes were for special occasions"

Not even an eight-hour journey to and from primary school each day could shake barefooted scholar Bongai Munguni’s determination, UCT News reports.

Munguni was taken out of school for two and a half years after a Mozambican woman was murdered in her neighbourhood but continued to dream of an education. To pass the time, the young girl would sell bananas at her old school.

A former teacher noticed her and, after explaining her situation, offered to pay for Munguni to write her grade 7 examinations.

An opportunity to earn-and-learn

Unfortunately, Munguni had little money for secondary school but, making the most of her situation the young girl found work at a Zimbabwean tea plantation offering "earn-and-learn" opportunities.

So, by day she was out in the fields picking tea; at night she studied hard to better her future.

“We picked tea leaves from 06:00 to midday and attended school from 13:00 to 19:00,” she recalled. “Combining school and work was very tough, but it was good, as it offered a means to an education for those who couldn’t afford normal schools.”

Admission into the University of Cape Town

After completing her Master's studies and working as a teacher, the young woman unexpectantly secured an opportunity at the University of Cape Town. She'd only meant to help a friend apply, sending in her details as a test run.

A few weeks later she received a message to say her PhD application to UCT’s School of Economics had been successful!

Although Munguni's journey has been difficult, it is a true testimony to what can be achieved with some hard work and determination.

