Vincent Sifiso grew up in a rural town with very few resources but he was able to achieve success thanks to his mother

Vincent's mum worked as a cleaner and tried her best to provide high-quality education even though she earned a low income

It all paid off because her son recently qualified as a nurse and he can't stop singing her praises for all she has done

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Vincent Sifiso is living his best life thanks to his domestic worker mum who worked hard to provide. He is now a nurse and couldn't be more proud to serve the medical world. But, his praise goes to his mum, who made sure he had the best education from high school to tertiary level.

In a recent Facebook post by Varsity World, Vincent was quoted saying:

"My mother was a domestic worker but she took me to the Best High School in Nelspruit to acquire knowledge from bottom to top. Diploma's Belt, Degree's Belt, Post Grad Belt and soon a Master's Belt loading. I am a young male nurse and rural boy. I'm a PROUD NURSE."

Check out his actual post filled with emotion:

Rural boy, Vincent Maseko is living his best life thanks to his mum who worked hard and put him through school and university. Image: Varsity World / Facebook

Source: Facebook

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

In less than a day, the post received around 1 600 likes, close to 50 comments and 40 shares. The comments are full of congratulatory messages for this inspiring young man.

Briefly News chose some of the latest comments for the newly qualified nurse:

Michael Towner:

"I'm from the United States. Congratulations Vincent Sifiso on becoming a nurse. You're on the path to becoming a global leader in the healthcare field. The sky is the limit!"

Sanele Mpathœnhle Mahlase:

"When someone is driven by passion this is what happens, congratulations."

Ndindi Bhanisi:

"Lovely, sir. Congratulations."

Vincent is a great example of the possibilities that open up when a parent wants to see their child succeed. Even though his mum worked at a low paying job, she still found a way to provide the best quality education for him. We wish Vincent all the best as a medical practitioner and hope his mum can rest well when he starts bringing home the bacon.

"Congrats'": Woman celebrates bagging engineering degree, Mzansi full of praise

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Mandy Dlamini recently qualified as an electrical engineer with a BEng Tech qualification. The Facebook page, to the world in a post that had thousands of likes.

The post read:

"BEng Tech in Electrical Engineering, UJ Alumni – Mandy Dlamini."

The page celebrates academic excellence and empowers students to become the best versions of themselves. Mandy encapsulates everything @varsityworldSA stands for and is an inspiration to many who come across her.

The image used in the post shows Mandy with a radiant smile and excited expression as she poses in her graduation gown. It's truly inspiring and we hope the youth follows in her footsteps.

There were more than 2 000 positive reactions to it as Mzansi took to raising a glass to the deserving achiever. Briefly News scanned the comments to bring readers the reactions.

Xolani Skosana:

"Congratulations, keep up the great work."

Rochelle Brink:

"Congratulations young lady."

Babalolation B-man:

"Beauty with brain. Congratulations and all the best to the future."

Apostolic Khomotso:

"Congratulations, I wish to marry [an] educated woman."

Source: Briefly.co.za