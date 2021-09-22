Gigi Lamayne knows what she brings to the table and best believe she is not afraid to serve it - the entire buffet

Taking to social media with a dish of a picture, dripping confidence, Gigi had her people pausing to catch their breath

Gigi’s fans flooded the comment section letting her know that they are here for this kind of content; however, they would like a warning next time

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

South African award-winning artist Gigi Lamayne is the whole entire package. Beauty, brains and hustle!

Gigi Lamayne is constantly turning up the heat on social media lately with her fire selfies, and peeps are feeling it. Image: @gigi_lamayne

Source: Instagram

Taking to social media with a snap that is sure to have you picking your jaw off the floor, Gigi reminded peeps that she’s packing in the booty department!

Wearing a stunning ruffle-top dress, Gigi angled the goods her momma gave her perfectly for the snap. Posting it on social media, Gigi oozed independence.

Gigi posted:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Failing to warn her people, some were left with heart palpitations after seeing Gigi’s fire post. Sis knows she is gorgeous and definitely is not afraid to flaunt it.

Peeps flooded to the comment section with drool, letting Gigi know they are bowing in her greatness.

@KhulaniDube6 is living for Gigi:

“I choose you.”

@IamDrencko let Gigi know just what they think:

“Gave myself to listen to your rap skills, please allow me to say YOUR THE RAP GODDESS in few years to come they'll believe that cause remember the that iwine ayboli instead it matures #No1SowetoGirl”

@lane_gossip kindly requested a heads-up next time, they had ‘ish to do:

@RAHLOGO claimed their position:

Halala: Gigi Lamayne bags epic hosting gig with top social media platform

Gigi Lamayne has bagged an epic hosting gig. The star's new gig is the first of its kind in the continent of Africa, reported Briefly News.

The excited rapper took to social media to announce her good news. She was in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe when she made the big announcement. The star is one of the first Mzansi celebs to work for social media giant TikTok.

The media personality took to Instagram and posted a video in which she revealed her exciting new deal. She is the new host of the platform's first African music chart. The Africa Top 40 show will debut on TikTok this coming Sunday, 19 September.

"I'm so excited to be announcing that I'm the very first official host of TikTok's very first African music chart show... So don't miss out as we make history this Sunday," she said, according to ZAlebs.

Source: Briefly.co.za