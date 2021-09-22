Cassper Nyovest stuck to his word and gifted a fan an awesome new flat-screen TV to watch The Braai Show in style

Taking to social media, Cassper shred snaps of @Iamlediledi1 receiving her new TV, she was buzzing with excitement

While some fans were humbled by Cassper’s generosity, others called him out for delivering a much smaller TV than allegedly promised

Cassper Nyovest promised a fan a boujee TV and best believe he delivered! Cass is certain The Braai Show is going to look 50 shades litter on this bad boy.

Cassper Nyovest generously delivered a TV to a fan in need and got grilled for cheating on the size. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Twitter

Taking to social media, Cassper shared some snaps of the fan getting her 32-inch Samsung delight. Making people’s day is definitely one of Cassper’s favourite tasks.

Cassper posted:

The lucky fan, who goes by the social media handle @Iamlediledi1, was overcome with joy and excitement. She thanked Cassper for sticking to his word and for making this possible.

@Iamlediledi1 cannot wait to watch The Braai Show on her new TV tonight!

@Iamlediledi1 posted:

Seeing the post, the people of Mzansi took to the comment section to have their say, as per usual. While some were buzzing over Cassper’s generosity, others called him out on only having gotten her a 32-inch when Cass allegedly promised a 55-inch. Kante, people are ruthless!

@Mxolisi51087468 loves the generosity:

“Blessings to you King.”

@Spha_Madondo praised Cassper on the good deed:

“This is amazing Cass. Shout-out man!!”

@Lebo_Katie2 called Cassper out on the size of the TV:

@SidwellNjabulo noticed the size issue too, however, thanked Cassper for trying:

Cassper Nyovest gets tattoo of son's face on his leg: "You are a proud father"

Cassper Nyovest got himself a new tattoo when he was in London, UK, recently. The successful musician did not just only perform in the UK but he went sight-seeing and also visited a tattoo shop, reported Briefly News.

The loving pops tattooed his son Khotso's face and name on his leg. He took to social media to show off his new ink. The star told his fans that this is not the first tattoo he has but is proud of this one because it has little Khotso's face and it was done professionally in the UK.

Taking to Twitter, Mufasa shared a snap of himself getting his ink game on while he was relaxing on the InkBed using his phone. According to SAHipHopMag, he captioned his post:

"Got some ink in the UK. Memorable trip. Pockets got fatter but so did I. Hahaha. Life is good!"

