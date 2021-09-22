At the fifth annual Royalty Soapie Awards, Diep City found itself with the most wins and nominations of all the shows

Newbie Chrispen Nyathi is still in disbelief that he managed to take home the Viewers' Choice Award that evening

Chrispen took to social media to thank his fans for voting for him saying: "Your votes weren't in vain, these are the fruits"

Mzansi Magic is proving to be the home of SA's best telenovelas, housing award-winning series, Diep City. Chrispen Nyathi held up the standard of the show when he won the Viewers' Choice Award at the Royalty Soapie Awards. Chris has thanked his fans profusely while celebrating his win.

Chrispen Nyathi is grateful to have received the Viewers' Choice Award for role as Pastor Charleston on 'Diep City'. Image: @chrispen_nyathi

Newbie actor Nyathi plays Pastor Charleston in the production. The actor was nominated alongside some of Mzansi's finest talents for the award. The respective nominees have been campaigning for votes since the commencement of the voting period, reports OKMzansi.

The publication further reports that the win was a complete surprise to Chrispen, but mostly that his advocacy for votes proved to be successful. After winning the award, the actor thanked all of his loyal fans who voted for him and expressed a deep sense of gratitude.

The celeb thanked his fans on Twitter, writing:

"By the people, I have been crowned. This is your choice, this is "Viewers Choice". Am proud to announce that your votes weren't in vain, these are the fruits. I am forever grateful."

Proud fans raced to the comments to congratulate Chrispen on his win.

@TheyLoveMimmie wrote:

"Wow, congratulations, well deserved"

@Bornwel_Madambi commented:

"Yebo yes, our votes were not in vain. We are proud of you. Keep pushing for more glory. We are always rooting for you."

@lenny_nyathie added:

"Congrats bro ,we pray for more to come let this be the beginning."

