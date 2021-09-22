Moozlie's track Fourways Freestyle seems to never fail to put her bad terms with Mzansi's hip hop royalty, this around her beef is with Reason

In an interview with Sinazo Yolwa, Reason confirmed that he is most definitely not besties with Moozlie due to a falling out they had over a feature

Reason says Nomuzi forgets a crucial part in retelling the story of their beef and how the song became a diss track towards him

It is public knowledge in Mzansi that Reason and Moozlie are far from being friends. When guest-starring on Real Goboza, Reason did not hesitate to confirm that he has not been friends with Nomuzi since she released Fourways Freestyle.

Reason has come forth with his reasons why he and Moozlie are not on good terms. Image: @reasonhd and @moozlie

Source: Instagram

Reason seems to have caught wind of Moozlie's interview with Ms Cosmo on PoPradio, detailing her the reasons by she directed some of her diss track to Reason, reports SA Hip Hop Mag. In his sit down with the Real Goboza host, he made it known that he is not on good terms with Moozlie.

In the interview, the Skebe Dep Dep hitmaker says there is a pivotal part to the origin of his beef with Nomuzi that she conveniently leaves out in her version of the story. Reasons retells the story like so:

"I basically wrote something for Nomuzi and when you write something for someone you give them the demo and I left her with the demo"

"She decided to keep my vocal and then write a diss track to my business partners"

"The part that she keeps forgetting is for a very long time I kept asking who are you talking about, who are you talking about because I heard it"

Reason says he asked Nomuzi on multiple occasions who her lyrics were geared towards and she ran around in circles. Until eventually admitting the verse was a jab at Boity's manager. Because Reason has a working relationship with the manager in question, he withdrew from the song. He says:

"So I asked to be removed and that’s the part she seems to always forget when we have this chat. Dog take my vocal off if you’re gonna do this thing do it wholeheartedly go for it"

On top of wanting to protect his working bonds, Reason expressed another fine detail that led to him jumping off the song.

" I would never be on a song saying Fourways Freestyle, I don’t live in Fourways"

Reason's exit from the song did not sit well with Moozlie which resulted in the song being geared towards him.

