South African gqom artist Babes Wodumo is ready to make yet another comeback and prove her haters wrong

After trending for all the wrong reasons, the starlet is ready to trend for her talent and music once again

Babes bagged a gig for Kenya early next month and she hoped that this will be the springboard to reviving her career

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Babes Wodumo has been in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. The media personality has been accused of letting her career fall to pieces but she’s determined to fight against all the that. The starlet will be jetting off for a performance in Kenya next month.

Babes Wodumo is attempting to revive her career. Image: @babeswodumo

Source: Twitter

According to the Daily Sun, the comments that were made against Babes by fans and social media users left her hurt. Many compared her to Kamo Mphela and said she wasted her talents.

According to the publication, Babes Wodumo’s manager, Nondumiso Simelane said:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

“Babes does not limit herself. Clearly those who think she targets only local don’t know her. She’s going to Kenya and that’s good because she is going to prove them wrong.”

Babes hopes that this Kenya move will prove to haters that she is serious about her career.

Simelane further said:

“Babes needs to work to provide for her son. And she has a very supportive family. She’s a caring and loving mother.”

Babes Wodumo leaves Mzansi howling in viral video

Meanwhile Briefly News previously reported that Babes Wodumo is known for speaking her mind, no matter the consequences. The dancer recently left Mzansi in stitches after a viral video of her made the rounds on social media.

The footage showed Babes and her friends chatting to fans via a live stream. During the stream, someone demanded that Babes pay back money she owed her.

An irate Babes put the woman on blast and explained that she wanted money from a makeup session she did with her months ago.

Clearly annoyed by the woman, Babes went on to berate her, much to the amusement of the friends around her. Social media users were, surprisingly, not upset at Babes for her behaviour as it really is on brand for Babes.

Source: Briefly.co.za