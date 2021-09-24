Just a year ago, peeps were so excited when Pearl Thusi announced she would be a part of Africa's first original Netflix show

Queen Sono managed to rake in both local and international fans, building a massive hype for the much anticipated Season 2

Much to many viewers' dismay, Netflix has cancelled the show and Pearl Thusi is left heartbroken as fans ask her questions

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Pearl Thusi's days of onscreen crime-fighting have sadly come to an end. The actress confirmed on her social media that the production of the series has been cut short and the show will not be returning for a second season.

Pearl Thusi is heartbroken over her Netflix original, 'Queen Sono', being cancelled. Image: @pearlthusi

Source: Instagram

Queen Sono was a fan favourite from the moment it premiered on South African shores. The cast contained the likes of the talented Loyiso Madinga and Vuyo Dabula. Many viewers were holding thumbs to see what season two has to offer them.

Like most good productions, fans lost Queen Sono to Covid. Production on the show was cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances revolving around the coronavirus, reports Youthvillage.

Viewers across the globe have been asking Pearl what exactly is happening with the Netflix production. Thusi took to Twitter to respond:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"Guys please stop asking me about Queen Sono S2… it’s low key heartbreaking…"

Fans of the show have created petitions to bring the show back and hopped on to the comments of Pearl's post to share their thoughts.

@malusindlea shared his opinion, saying:

"Queen Sono is too revolutionary. The government prefers nonsensical things like Uzalo that showcase black people as thieves and no community structure. Queen Sono shows a young black woman dribbling white super powers."

@docmediamlamba offered a suggestion, writing:

"Maybe the creators can approach streaming services like Amazon Prime for a Season 2, I know many cancelled TV shows are revived this way, pitch it to a different network, don't know the processes involved though..."

Pearl Thusi graciously accepts being sacked from Behind the Story and welcomes new host

Briefly News reports Pearl Thusi has been let go from her hosting duties on Behind The Story after four years of being the frontman. The celeb is handling the change gracefully and made a note to publicly wish Nomalanga well on the journey.

Nomalanga hopped on Twitter to announce that the fifth season of the show is set to premiere this October, seeing her as the new host. This served as a notice to the rest of Mzansi that Pearl had been replaced, reports ZALebs.

Her tweet read:

"You’ll know my story in due time. For now, just know it wasn’t easy and I worked. Hard."

Source: Briefly.co.za