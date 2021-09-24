A local farmer has social media users excited after sharing some super inspirational 'then and now' pics

The young man began his egg business in 2017 and in the last 4 years, has managed to improve his production rate considerably

South Africans took to the comments section, complimenting the young man for all his hard work

A local businessman has social media users buzzing after sharing some pretty cool 'then vs. now' snaps. The poultry farmer has been collecting his eggs since 2017 and in that short time, he has managed to more than quadruple his output.

, farmer @terrymap1 shared the inspirational pictures.

"I went from picking 7 eggs a day to hundreds per day. This is my full-time job," he captioned the post.

Many other small-scale farmers were inspired to see what a success the young man had made of his business in only 4 short years. One person even inquired how he had managed to achieve the success.

Check out some more of the interesting comments below:

@Beth_jdv said:

"I like being here seeing the progress."

@MugovaLangton said:

"That’s great Mfanami unosvika chete mberi ikoko. May our good Lord continue to bless your hustle."

@joemakohliso said:

"Rome wasn't built in a day, just be consistent you will surely win homiz."

@edmore71 said:

"Terry the real Prince Machiavelli. You are a great inspiration."

@ThomasNyika7 said:

"Good project, excellent work."

@BoyaBenyathi2_0 said:

"Uya pusher bafo this is awesome keep up the good work."

@ignatiusmak said:

"Well done! How do you do it?"

Feeding the nation: Chicken farmer shows off her flock, Mzansi feeling inspired

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that a local farmer has inspired South Africans after sharing pictures of her flock. The amazing lady has more than 3000 chickens to her name and sells her produce to a few retailers in the GaSekhukhune area.

Heading online, the farmer @Manakedi7 shared these inspirational words:

"Feeding the nation, let's keep on pushing farmers"

Naturally, Mzansi flooded the comments section with positive reactions. Some aspiring farmers took the opportunity to ask for a little advice in their own ventures.

Check out some of the reactions to the post below:

@Tshilidzi_tm1 said:

"Beautiful and inspiring, can you please advise me on how to sell commercially, please."

@mufaro_13 said:

"This is wonderful... how many birds are these?"

@MbaliLegacyfan said:

"I want to do this. I'm based in the Eastern Cape. Would love some advice."

@MledgeKaiser said:

"My dream eyy.. I'm still a student.. after school and working I'm heading there."

@U_Siphoz said:

"Can't wait for the day I have my own farm. For now, I'll be cheering all of you guys. Keep paving the way."

