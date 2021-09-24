Hectic: Nandi Madida Thinks Maphorisa Is Better Than Zakes Bantwini

South African media personality Nandi Madida was the latest guest to grace Lasizwe's tell-all show

The stunning media personality candidly admitted that Maphorisa was a better music producer than her husband when the question was posed to her

Madida listed her hubby Zakes Bantwini at number two and placed his rival Black Coffee in third position

Nandi Madida was recently in the hot seat of Lasizwe’s YouTube show. Without mincing his words, Lasizwe asked the stunner who she thought was best between her hubby Zakes Bantwini, his rival Black Coffee and industry giant DJ Maphorisa.

Nandi Madida was recently on Lasizwe's lit show. Image: @nandimadida

Nandi confidently placed Maphorisa in first place, followed by Zakes and then Black Coffee in third place.

The media personality explained her choice by saying that Maphorisa was just incredible at his craft.

Zodwa Wabantu’s unfiltered mouth helps Lasizwe hit 1 million views

Meanwhile Lasizwe previously interviewed Zodwa Wabantu and it was lit.

Briefly News reported that Lasizwe could not believe how many people viewed his recent video with Zodwa Wabantu. The hilarious and controversial YouTube session has hit one million views in just two weeks.

Mzansi peeps love drama and mess and were glued to their screens to watch Zodwa spill it all. Taking to Twitter, Lasizwe posted a screenshot of the video and thanked Zodwa for helping him reach the impressive milestone. “1 000 000 views in 2 weeks. I just broke my record! Thank you Zodwa Wabantu, you are a superstar.”

Social media users were equally happy for Lasizwe and many agreed that the episode was indeed a lit one.

@khaycilla said: “Invite more people like her with no filters to your show.”

@sheilagashumba said: “Loved her episode, yet I don’t even know her!! She is everything.”

The episode in question was a lit one and saw Zodwa making some hectic revelations .The exotic dancer shared that she slept with Thabo aka Smol from Black Motion. She also dropped a bombshell about how much she hated industry peer Zahara and even called her the b-word, much to Lasizwe's amusement. According to Zodwa, Zahara did not treat her well when they met.

