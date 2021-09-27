Covid19 Relief Fund for Artists Allegedly Stolen by Government Officials

At a media briefing, Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa revealed the findings of a forensic investigation

Mthethwa stated that around R300 million worth of funds intended to assist artists affected by Covid19 were stolen

The accussed were five members of the National Arts Council who Mthethwa said would be brought to book

Coffers filled with millions in funds allocated for patrons from the world of arts and culture were pillaged.

Minister Nathi Mthethwa of the Arts and Culture department said on Monday, 27 September, following the conclusion of a forensic investigation that about R300 million worth of funds from the presidential employment stimulus programme.

The creation of employment and retention of work for those in the arts and culture sector who had their livelihoods affected by the Covid19 pandemic were meant to benefit from the stolen money.

He gave the assurance that the five members of the National Arts Council implicated in the maladministration would be held accountable.

A number of National Arts Council members have been implicated in Covid-19 funds maladministration. Image: Waldo Swiegers / Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

A cacophony of offences mounted against the council members including breaches of the Public Finance Management Act, according to Mail & Guardian. A report by 702FM revealed that the minister said that three of the implicated members were no longer officials in the department while two remain employed.

