Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu's trial has been adjourned until 14 October after the prosecution concluded questioning on Monday

The judge presiding over her case was not pleased with Ndlovu's refusal to do as she was asked in court and stated that he would address her attitude in his judgement

Ndlovu continued to deny the allegations levelled against her and asked to see the proof that she had any involvement in what she is being accused of

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - Former Tembisa police officer Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu's murder and attempted murder trial has been postponed until 14 October as the state concluded its cross-examination of Ndlovu on Monday, 27 September.

Ndlovu returned to court after it had been adjourned for a week because she supossedly felt ill. Upon her return, the prosecution took the opportunity to question Ndlovu on the murder of her live-in boyfriend Maurice Mabasa and her nephew Brilliant Mashego.

Nomia Ndlovu asked the court where was the proof that she had any involvement in the murder of her lover Maurice Mabasa. Images: @Sli_Masikane

Source: Twitter

In the true fashion of what we have seen from Ndlovu these past few weeks, she stuck to her story and continued to deny having any involvement in the murders of her family members and her lover.

Ndlovu was seemingly tired of defending herself against the charges brought against her and stated that the court could decide however it wished because she knew nothing about the death of her boyfriend, according to SowetanLIVE.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Ndlovu said she last time saw her boyfriend Mabasa was on 13 October 2015 when they went their separate ways to go to work. She was later told by a police officer from Olifantsfontein police station that he had been killed.

She then asked the court where the proof was that she killed her lover.

“But if the court feels that I am the one that killed Maurice, then I don’t know. Where is the proof?" said Ndlovu.

Judge Monama warns Ndlovu about not answering questions

Ndlovu's attitude towards answering questions had Judge Monama annoyed as he previously warned her about evading questions. Monama's warning this time came after Ndlovu chose not to look at the pictures of Mashego.

Monama stated that he would later address the issue of Ndlovu's refusal to view the pictures in order to identify the clothes Mashego had been wearing when he was found dead. He stated that he would rather not engage in a verbal exchange with Ndlovu over the matter, reports News24.

Ndlovu responded to Monama's comment by saying that she did not actually refuse to view the pictures and that she did glance at them.

She went on to say that she could see that the clothes Mashego was wearing when he died were not the same clothes he wore when she last saw him.

Mashego was found dead a day after he was last seen with his aunt, Ndlovu, in Bushbuckridge.

Nomia Ndlovu trends again as she returns to court spotting a new hairstyle, denies killing her sister

Briefly News previously reported that Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu, a former police officer from Tembisa Police Station, was at the top of the trending lists on social media as she returned to the stand for her murder and attempted murder trial.

Ndlovu appeared in the Palm Ridge High Court on Monday, 27 September in Johannesburg, following her case being postponed because she had indicated that she was feeling unwell the previous week.

This time, Ndlovu was questioned about the death of her sister Audrey Ndlovu, whose death she is accused of orchestrating. Ndlovu's sister was found dead in a room she had been renting in Tembisa, according to eNCA.

Source: Briefly.co.za