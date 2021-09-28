Natasha Thahane recently celebrated her birthday and many in Mzansi wondered if Thembinkosi Lorch would be a part of the celebrations

The Orlando Pirates striker did not disappoint and gifted the Blood & Water actress with something lush

Lorch shared a video of Natasha unboxing the mystery gift on his personal social media page

It’s confirmed: Thembinkosi Lorch and Natasha Thahane are still together and still happy. The Orlando Pirates player spoiled his girl rotten on her 26th birthday recently.

Natasha Thahane received some gifts from Lorch on her birthday. Image: @natasha_thahane

Source: Instagram

Lorch took to his Instagram Stories and shared a video of Natasha opening a gift from him. Although Natasha didn’t share what the gift was, it’s clear that Lorch went all out for her.

The pair seem to be keeping the intimate elements of their relationship very far from social media. There have even been speculations that the couple were no longer together.

Natasha unboxed some gifts from Lorch. Image: @thembinkosi_lorch_3

Source: Instagram

Clearly we just have to mind our business on this one.

Natasha Thahane turns 26, celebrates by giving back to peeps

Briefly News previously reported that Natasha Thahane turned 26 on Saturday, 25 September and she decided to go all out for her big day. To bid farewell to 25 years, the actress decided to do her part to give back to the community.

Taking to social media, Natasha posted:

“So yesterday was my last day as a 25 year old. Whew. Would like to assist five 25 year olds get their learner’s licence. Please DM.Ingxaki Aziphela, Kodwa sihlala ethembeni.”

She offered to pay for 5 strangers to get their learner’s licence. The only catch was that the strangers had to be 25 years old. Her offer grabbed a lot of attention from social media users who wanted to be the lucky recipients:

@itissam9 said:

“Natasha is there a 25 year old without learner's licence let alone driver's licence? That is like being 18 years old and still have no puberty changes.”

@short_gunn said:

“Me please, plus I turned 25 years old yesterday.”

@lele_efkay said: “Imagine buying license for everyone. Uyi bozza!”

@zama525 said: “Wish I was 25 already. I need the learners licence.”

