Kelly Khumalo Jumps Back Into Acting, Bags Role on ‘House of Zwide'

South African songstress Kelly Khumalo will be using her acting skills on Tuesday's episode of House of Zwide

A short clip from the episode showed that Khumalo will be playing herself in the new but popular local drama

Kelly Khumalo killed the role, Mzansi audiences can tune into eTV to catch their fave in action

Kelly Khumalo has proven time and time again that she is multi-talented. The media personality is once again flexing her acting skills by appearing on the new, but popular soapie, House of Zwide.

Kelly Khumalo will be on 'House of Zwide' on Tuesday night.

Source: Instagram

Khumalo will appear on the show tonight and will be portraying herself.

The starlet will be addressing interns on the show and giving them some fashion advice while critiquing their work.

In the teaser snippet shared by the official Twitter account for eTV, Kelly Khumalo looked in her element as she addressed her co-stars.

We’re looking forward to seeing her grace our screens on even more roles.

Source: Briefly.co.za