A happy couple have the complete attention of social media users after sharing some pretty wonderful pictures online

The LGBTQ+ lovers are celebrating their second anniversary and flew out to Cape Town to tear it down

South Africans were really feeling all the love in the air and flooded the comments section with well-wishes

A beautiful LGBTQ+ couple decided to jet off to the Mother City in celebration of their second anniversary and the Insta-worthy pictures really had Mzansi feeling the love. It seems the lovebirds enjoyed a boat ride, world-class cabin service and a candlelit dinner on their special day out and about in Cape Town.

Source: Twitter

Heading online, Twitter user @DlaminiSii shared the out-of-this-world pictures.

"2nd Anniversary photo dump," she lovingly captioned the post along with a big read heart and 'puppy-dog eyes' emoji.

It's clear the pair really enjoyed their time together, looking dapper as ever in a blue suit combo and stunning slit dress. This couple definitely came to slay!

The pics had Mzansi feeling a little jelly in the comments section but mostly it was all love. Many people flooded the comments section with well-wishes for the happy lovebirds.

Check out some of the comments below:

@sheprettypretty said:

"This is absolutely beautiful."

@BlaccHarleyy said:

"Daaaamn Boo."

@GogontleMM said:

"Thank God the weather respected yall."

@_dudleiigh said:

"Y’all look good af."

Source: Briefly.co.za