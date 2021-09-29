Police Minister Bheki Cele says the South African Police Services have the identities of the perpetrators in the murder case of Tshepo Motaung

Motaung was executed for what is believed to have been a politically motivated killing which seems to be a common occurrence in Tshwane

Motaung was a Ward Councillor in Mabopane and he was also a member of the African National Congress

PRETORIA - Minister of Police Bheki Cele says the South African Police Services has solid leads on who is responsible for the execution of Tshepo Motaung, an African National Congress ward councillor in Mabopane, Tshwane.

Bheki was addressing the media following his visit to Motaung's home with along with the Premier of Gauteng David Makhura, and community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko.

Bheki Cele says the police know the identities of the hitmen that killed Tshepo Motaung. Image: @KatSekhotho

During his visit, Cele also assured the grieving family that the police have already identified who the perpetrators of the horrific crime are, according to a report by SowetanLIVE.

Makhura verified to the media that the current evidence shows that the motives behind Motaung's murder were political. He made this assessment after his conversation with the family during his visit, reports News24.

Cele stated that the police are trying to identify who exactly order the hit on Motaung's life despite having identified his killers. He added that SAPS would find out who the masterminds are.

Cele also expressed his desire to apprehend the killers before Motaung's burial, but the police needed to first conduct a comprehensive investigation to guarantee a conviction.

Other ward councillors living in fear says David Makhura

Makhura says the gruesome death of Motaung has left other councillors feeling unsettled and unsafe.

He also stated that the murders of ward councillors were a common occurrence in Tshwane and there are currently three councillors who are currently not living at their homes because of fear of being killed, according to a report by EWN.

Tshepo Motaung: Mzansi astonished by ward councillor’s violent murder

Briefly News previously reported that the ANC in Gauteng is mourning the murder of yet another councillor, Tshepo Motaung. Motaung was allegedly killed execution-style just before the weekend and his death was supposedly politically motivated.

Reports have revealed that Motaung's killing could possibly be connected to the ruling party's candidate selections for councillor positions. Motaung was murdered in the Mabopane township.

The armed assailants are said to have arrived in two separate vehicles to carry out the attack on the Ward 22 councillor's car with heavy fire. The three people in the vehicle, including Motaung, ran from the car but the councillor was trapped before being brutally murdered.

According to IOL, Motaung was found with approximately 20 bullet hole wounds to his body. The report explained that two of the assailants shot at Motaung while the others riddled his vehicle with bullets.

