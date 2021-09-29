Sjava, shares year, he started making music, peeps impressed, "encouraging songs"

Sjava has shared the year he started making and his fans are impressed because he wasn't doing it for money when he started

The Umama hitmaker revealed that he started writing songs back in 1993 and said he is forever grateful to his fans for their support

The former Zone 14 actor has dropped some of the most loved songs in the country and has won countless awards for his music writing skills

Sjava took to social media recently to reveal when he started making music. The singer and songwriter shared that he staring writing songs back in 1993.

Sjava has shared the year he started making music.

Source: Instagram

The Umama hitmaker told his fans that back then he enjoyed penning lyrics out of love. He expressed that he was not chasing fame and fortune when he started out in the music industry.

The former Zone 14 actor is one of the greatest songwriters in the country. He has dropped sing alongs such as Umama, Linda, Uthando and Umcebo. Taking to Twitter, Sjava said he'll forever be thankful to his fans for the love they have showed him over the years.

"Started writing songs in 1993, it’s 2021 and I am still doing it. I know for a fact that I wouldn’t get this far if I was not doing it out of love. Into mawuyenza ngothando nangokuzimisela ungagijimisi imali nodumo akuvamisile ukuthi ingaphumeleli and I will forever be thankful."

Impressed peeps took to his comment section to share their views on his post. Check out what they said below:

@rurphten said:

"One thing you need to know, easy come easy go. Before 1 kcal'u zero you cannot just Usain Bolt."

@N_Simunye commented:

"And we can't wait for you to create more healing and encouraging songs."

@Tinkerbell_Tee wrote:

"Was telling my friends during our road trip this weekend that you have a song for everyone and that is so special ngifisa uMdali asigcinele wena. Your music creates beautiful memories and brings out a lot of emotions, I really appreciate your gift."

@RNokwanda said:

"Powerful words especially coming from you. We're also right behind you. Makwande lapho othathe khona."

@SvbbZirro added:

"This gives me strength to keep writing."

