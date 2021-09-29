Man Fulfils Dream, Strikes Pose as He Marks Buying a House and Job Promotion
- It is a dream come true for a young man, Johnathan Mablin, as he joined the list of house owners in the United States
- The excited man shared beautiful photos as he revealed that a company he worked with for over a year had recently promoted him
- Johnathan while stating that the process he underwent in getting the house wasn't as painful as presumed, the young man promised to remain humble
Congratulations are in order for a young man as he recently became a landlord in the US.
Johnathan Mablin shared on LinkedIn that it had always been his dream to own a house before he clocked 30 years of age.
Striking poses with the house, Johnathan said he was determined to make the most of the 2021 as 2020 felt like a lost period to him.
Johnathan also revealed bagging a promotion with a company he joined not up to two yeas ago.
The young man appreciated God for making it possible and promised to remain humble just as he stated that the road to becoming a house owner wasn't so painful.
People celebrate him
Beverly Ford said:
"Congratulations!! I am glad you stayed focus on The Word of God; one of my favorite Scriptures as well, Philippians 4:13, as you quoted above! Awesome!!"
Louie Hendon remarked:
"Awesome!!! Congratulations and I'm sure well deserved. Blessings to you and on your new dwelling place!"
Tonia Spight-Sokoya wrote:
"Outstanding!! Congratulations, Johnathan!! I wish my first home.was so beautiful when I was your age 28 years ago, I just got my dream Townhome when I was 54!! Love Love!! I am so proud of you mindset and accomplishment!!.Wishing. you many more continuous Blessings and success! "
Christian Ward commented:
"Way to grind and achieve your goals! Congrats!"
Ken J Williamson stated:
"Congrats man on enduring this is a huge accomplishment so happy for and proud of you & I don’t even know you here’s to aspiring to even greater heights!!!"
Man becomes landlord after 12 years of being a tenant
Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a man had celebrated buying a house after 12 years of living as a tenant.
The man named Raymond Chisara shared his excitement on LinkedIn with a photo of him holding the keys to the apartment.
Raymond stated that he had lived in a rented apartment for 12 years. The man recalled how he told people who visited him in the rented abode that he was going to be a house owner and now, it has happened.
His statement read in part:
"The power of words. I have been a tenant for the past 12 years. Today I officially became a home owner. When people used to come to our place they would say, 'Is this your place?' and I would reply 'No it's not but when we move from here we will go to our place.''
