The Pietermaritzburg High Court heard evidence that many of the non-security upgrades at Nkandla were carried out without approval

Some of the non-security upgrades were inaccessible due to design flaws such as a basement parking garage that cost R4.9 million

The court also heard that three private spaces in the homestead were fitted with air conditioning that totalled R4 million when the initial budget was R150 000

PIETERMARITZBURG - As the trial to retrieve the money spent on the non-security upgrades at the homestead of former President Jacob Zuma in Nkandla proceeds, evidence indicates that some of the upgrades were done without authorisation.

An official from the Department of Public Works told the Pietermaritzburg High Court in the instances where there was authorisation he was pressurised by people in authority to sign off on non-security upgrades.

The Pietermaritzburg High Court heard that R4 million was spent on air conditioning at former President Jacob Zuma's home.

According to a witness, R4.9 million was spent on the construction of an underground parking garage, but it was never used since it could not be reached by automobiles.

The witness also said the parking garage was not a security requirement that was approved by the police or the military, according to TimesLIVE.

R8 million was spent on constructing a clinic that was not fitted with equipment. The location and the design of the clinic are said to have been worrying by Lieutenant-General Vejaynand Indurjith Ramlakan, former surgeon-general.

According to EWN, evidence also showed that R4 million was spent on air conditioning for three private spaces at the homestead. The initial budget was R150 000.

Minenhle Makhanya, the architect that was in charge of the Nkandla project is on trial for his involvement and the Special Investigating Unit wants to get back a total of R155 million from Makhanya.

Makhanya is standing trial without any legal representation because he says he cannot afford it.

